Udhampur/Jammu: At least 16 pilgrims, hailing from Delhi, were injured when a mini-bus enroute to the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine skidded off the road and fell into a 15-feet deep ditch in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The accident took place near Chenani late Saturday night when the vehicle was returning from snow-bound Patnitop hill resort, the officials said.

They said the bus was heading for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district when its driver lost control over the wheel as a result of which it veered off the road and fell into a 15-feet deep ditch.

The rescuers immediately swung into action and shifted 16 of the injured to sub-district hospital in Udhampur, the officials said, adding that the condition of all of them was stated to be “stable”.

Ten other devotees escaped unhurt in the accident, they added.