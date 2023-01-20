Home

16 Trains Running Late In Northern Railway Zone Today Due To Fog. Check List Here

Delhi is witnessing another set of coldwave as the capital city experienced biting cold and icy winds today.

New Delhi: Around 16 trains in the northern railway zone have been delayed today due to fog as cold conditions continue to prevail in north India. The Indian Railways on Friday said 265 trains scheduled to depart on January 20 were cancelled due to maintenance and operational-related works. Meanwhile, cold wave conditions abated in most parts of north India and another bout of intense cold is unlikely during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

16 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/wA1dOqCs9J — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

According to the weather department, cold wave conditions prevailed in pockets of south Haryana, east Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar on Thursday.

Minimum temperatures settled in the range of 2 to 5 degrees Celsius in some parts of north Madhya Pradesh and isolated parts of Haryana and east Uttar Pradesh, it said.

Maximum temperatures were recorded in the range of 20 to 24 degrees Celsius at most places in the plains of northwest India and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country. “Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed over Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and northern parts of Madhya Pradesh from January 15 to January 18. With the impact of a fresh western disturbance from January 19, cold wave abated from most parts of these areas,” the IMD said in a statement.

“No cold wave conditions over north India during the next five days,” it said. “Another active western disturbance… is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of January 20 till January 26 and the plains of northwest India from January 23 to January 25,” the IMD said.