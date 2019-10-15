Hyderabad: A 16-year-old PUBG addict was so upset with his mother after she took away his mobile phone, that he faked his own kidnapping. He even demanded a ransom.

As per the police, the boy was a resident of Puppalaguda and had been preparing for the IIT entrance exam. An otherwise bright student, his grades had repeatedly been falling over the last four months, after he became addicted to the video game.

On one such occasion, when his mother took away his phone, the boy got so angry that he left home on October 11 and left for Mumbai. He told his parents that he was going to meet a friend, but did not return. He was also reported to have taken some money from home.

On the way when the bus in which he was travelling stopped at Sholapur city of Maharashtra, he got down. The teenager then borrowed a mobile phone of a passerby and called his mother. Disguising his voice, he told her that her son was kidnapped and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 lakh.

The next day, on October 12, the boy booked a ticket to Macherla in Guntur District, where his maternal grandparents lived. However, her mother received a message about the ticket booking and alerted the police.

“The boy was depressed and undergoing what looked like withdrawal symptom. He was traced to MGBS at around 5 pm on Saturday and was handed over to his parents and advised to provide counselling,” Raidurgam inspector S. Ravinder was quoted as saying.