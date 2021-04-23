New Delhi: Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, located in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, today raised alarm on the shortage of oxygen in the hospital for its 160 patients who have been undergoing treatment for Coronavirus. The hospital authorities said that only 30 minutes of oxygen supply remained. Despite trying all means, they have had no luck in procuring oxygen for its patients, they added. “With 160 Copatients admitted here, we only have stock of oxygen for 30 minutes. We have been waiting for the supply since last night but no luck so far,” Officials said. Also Read - Delhi Has Only 25 ICU Beds, Hospitals Overburdened With COVID Patients

Many hospitals in the national capital are grappling with the oxygen crisis. Earlier in the day, an oxygen tanker reached Sir Ganga Ram hospital soon after the healthcare facility sent an SOS call to the Arvind Kejriwal government. Notably, the hospital had sent an SOS saying they had oxygen stock for only two more hours. “25 sickest patients have died in the last 24 hours at the hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hours. Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril”, the director of the hospital had said. Over 500 Covid patients are being treated at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Many hospitals have also reported a shortage of ICU beds including some big dedicated COVID hospitals. According to the Delhi government’s Corona App, (last update at 2.48 p.m., Friday) out of 4,590 ICU beds available in all Delhi’s hospitals, only 25 are vacant. However, in some relief, Delhi has over 2,000 beds out of 20,458 non-oxygen beds reserved for Covid-infected patients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting with CMs of 12 COVID-hit states. He assured them that the Centre was working on all possible options to reduce the travel time and turnaround time of oxygen tankers. “For this, Railways has started Oxygen Express. Empty Oxygen tankers are also being transported by the Air-Force to reduce one way travel time,” PM Modi said.

Delhi on Thursday reported 26,169 new Covid infections and the highest-ever daily death toll of 306, while equally alarmingly, the city’s positivity rate stood at 36.24 per cent. Delhi has been logging over 25,000 cases for days now.