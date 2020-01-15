New Delhi: More than 17 New Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Wednesday due to fog and bad weather conditions in several parts of the northern region of India.

According to northern railway officials, Mau-Anand Vihar Express was delayed by 5 hours followed by Sultanpur-Anand Bihar Sadbhawana Express and Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath which were running behind schedule by nearly 4 hours and 30 minutes.

Similarly, Katihar-Amritsar Express was running behind its schedule by 4 hours and 15 minutes, while Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was delayed by 3 hours. Meanwhile, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express and Vasco-Hazrat Nizamuddin Goa Express were delayed by 2 hours and 45 minutes.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday noted that the minimum temperature on Wednesday recorded four notches down at 7 degrees Celsius, as compared to Tuesday’s lowest at 11 degree Celsius. Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital is in ‘Poor and ‘Moderate’ categories respectively, with major pollutants PM 2.5 at 205 and PM 10 at 185, according to reports from Lodhi Road area.

On Tuesday, 15 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.