New Delhi: At least seventeen people on Sunday died after a roof collapsed at a crematorium in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar. Further, a total of 38 people who got trapped in the debris have been recued and taken to a hospital.

"17 people have died so far while 38 people have been rescued after a shed collapsed in Muradnagar. We've started a probe & we'll take strict action against those found guilty," Anita C Meshram, Divisional Commissioner Meerut, told ANI.

CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the matter. "I've instructed district officials to conduct relief operations & submit a report of incident. All possible help will be provided to those affected by the incident," he said.

Police and NDRF are currently inspecting the spot of the accident.

Delhi has been witnessing rains since the past two days. Some people who were at the crematorium took shelter under the roof when it collapsed.

(More details will be added to the story)