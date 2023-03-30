Home

17 Flights Diverted From Delhi Airport As Heavy Rains Lash National Capital

As many as 17 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Thursday evening due to bad weather in the national capital.

Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Lash Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; Traffic Hit, Several Flights Delayed

New Delhi: Thunderstorms with light rains lashed parts of Delhi including Patel Nagar, Rajiv Chowk, Safdarjung and Lodhi Road on Thursday. President House, India Gate, Delhi Cantonment and Budha Jayanti Park also received light rains. As many as 17 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Thursday evening due to bad weather in the national capital. According to the airport authorities, these flights were diverted to Lucknow, Jaipur and Dehradun.

Thunderstorms with light rains hit parts of the national capital.

The official said that out of the 17 flights diverted from the Delhi airport, 8 flights each were diverted to Lucknow and Jaipur while one was diverted to Dehradun.

Delhi Rains

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of New Delhi and South Delhi, it said, adding strong wind may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops.

The weather department warned that partial damage to vulnerable structures may be caused due to rain coupled with strong winds. The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 17.8 degrees Celsius, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin

