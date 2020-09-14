New Delhi: At least 17 Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) and 9 Rajya Sabha MPs

have tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of the Monsoon Session. These MPs were tested at the Parliament House on September 13 and 14, ahead of the session as part of the mandatory Covid-19 guidelines. Also Read - No Data Available on Migrant Deaths, Job Losses Amid Lockdown: Government Tells Parliament

Bharatiya Janata Party has a maximum number of 12 COVID affected Lok Sabha MPs and 2 from Rajya Sabha. Two MPs belonging to the YSR Congress Party and one each from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and the Shiv Sena tested positive. Also Read - Lockdown Averted 29 Lakh COVID-19 Cases, 78K Fatalities: Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha

While in the Rajya Sabha, two MPs each from BJP and Congress and one each from AIADMK, TRS, AAP and Trinamool Congress tested positive. Also Read - Ravi Kishan Takes Drug Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case to Parliament, Suggests Conspiracy by Pakistan And China

Notably, Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh are among those found infected.

As per protocols set by the ministry of health and family welfare, an MP had to get himself tested 48 to 72 hours before the session.

Notably, around 200 of the 785 MPs are above the age of 65 years, the population vulnerable to coronavirus.

The 18-day special session of Parliament began on Monday with all the necessary health precautions to contain the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 48 lakh with 92,071 new infections being reported in a day, while over 37.8 lakh people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 78 per cent on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.