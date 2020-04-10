Chandigarh: Seventeen Ludhiana police officers were quarantined after a person they arrested tested positive for coronavirus infection, News18 reported. Further, the judge before whom the patient appeared has also been quarantined. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

The 24-year-old was arrested for stealing a motorcycle during a police patrol. He was also presented before a court and sent to jail.

Later, he complained of cough and cold, and was sent to Civil Hospital for tests. After his reports came positive, the police officials were alerted.

It was found out that the person in question had a travel history to Jaipur. He is suspected to have caught the infection while he was in the city.

All the police officials who were involved in his arrest have now been quarantined.