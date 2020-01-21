New Delhi: A total of 17 MLAs of opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were suspended from Assembly on Monday night for disrupting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s address on the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, which says the state would now have three capitals– Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool.

Following this former Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and a few other party leaders sat on stairs outside the Assembly. They were later detained by the police.

Notably, the Andhra Assembly witnessed a huge ruckus yesterday after the TDP MLAs raised ‘Jai Amaravati’ slogan during the address of the Leader of the House. They also stormed the Speaker’s podium demanding that their leader N Chandrababu Naidu be allowed to continue with his address.

Owing to this, Jagan asked the Speaker to call in the House Marshals and evict the legislators. Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath then moved a motion for the suspension of the 17 TDP MLAs, including deputy leaders K Atchannaidu and N China Rajappa.

Earlier on Monday, hundreds of farmers and women of Amaravati region defied prohibitory orders to reach the Andhra Pradesh Legislature complex protesting the introduction of bills for relocating the state capital.

Police claimed six of their personnel sustained injuries in stone pelting by the protesting farmers and others and said cases were being registered against those who defied the law. As many as 5,000 police personnel, including several senior officers, were deployed for bandobust duties in view of the crucial three-day extended winter session of the Legislature.