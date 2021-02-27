New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre after he was beaten up and stabbed by 3 boys in the Kalkaji area of the capital city. The incident took place after the boy objected to lewd comments made by them (3 boys) on his sister. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar Area, Fire Tenders Rushed

Police said that a case has been registered and further investigations are underway.