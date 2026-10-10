17-year-old dies at female classmate’s Faridabad home amid one-sided love angle, family members arrested after clashes

A 17-year-old boy was found dead at his female classmate’s home in Faridabad following a suspected one-sided love affair, leading to violent clashes and multiple arrests.

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17-year-old dies at female classmate’s Faridabad home amid one-sided love angle, family members arrested after clashes | Image AI

Faridabad Tragedy: A shocking incident has surfaced from Haryana where a 17-year-old boy’s body was found hanging at his female classmate’s house in Faridabad on Thursday night. Police are suspecting a one-sided love affair as the motive behind the extreme step. The incident triggered violence at the girl’s house in which two cops sustained injuries while trying to stop the brawl. Cops have arrested nine family members of the deceased minor’s family on charges including attempted murder, robbery and rioting.

What Exactly Happened?

The incident took place when the girl was at her home with her four-year-old brother and grandmother. The boy reached their house and tried to meet the girl. The grandmother asked the boy to leave when she spotted him trying to open the main door. The boy left for a time but returned after some time and barged into the house through a boutique the family ran on the ground floor.

According to public relations officer of the Faridabad police, Yashpal Yadav, the 17-year-old boy was found hanging inside the boutique. The girl’s family immediately informed the police about the incident.

Notably, the girl’s family and school authorities repeatedly told the boy not to follow her or go anywhere near her house. But even after that, the boy continued to follow her.