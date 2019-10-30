Hyderabad: On Tuesday, a 17-year-old girl battling cancer was able to live her dream, all thanks to the Hyderabad police. In a heartwarming gesture, A Ramya suffering from blood cancer was made Police Commissioner for a day at Telangana’s Rachakonda Police station.

On Tuesday, Ramya studying in Inter second year, donned the khaki and looked really happy as she acted as the Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Commissionerate. Taking charge, Ramya said that she would like to control the law and order problems, create a friendly police atmosphere in the limits of Rachakonda Commissionerate and that she will bring good name and reputation to the Commissionerate.

The 17-year old also said she wants to increase safety for women and she will increase the She Team and patrolling parties.

Telangana: A Ramya, a 17-year-old girl suffering from blood cancer, was made Commissioner of Rachakonda Police for a day. (29.10.19) pic.twitter.com/90EulprUuP — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

This dream of hers came true after The ‘Make a Wish’ Foundation approached Mahesh Bhagwat IPS, CP Rachakonda and asked him to consider her wish. Bhagwat, who readily agreed to the request also wished Ramya a speedy recovery and presented her with a small financial help for emergencies.

She was also given the guard of honour along with her mother A Padma. Waging a battle against cancer, Ramya is currently receiving treatment from NIMS Punjagutta Hyderabad.

This is the second time that Bhagwat has made such a wish come true. Earlier in 2017, Ehsan’s wish to become Commissioner for a day was fulfilled.