171 GRAP Violations In Noida Since Oct 1 Amid Declining Air Quality In Delhi-NCR

Noida has witnessed 171 violation of GRAP provisions since October 1 as the Delhi-NCR battles a sharp slump in air quality triggered by increased pollution during winter months.

Anti-smog vehicles spray water on the road to reduce pollution in Noida (File Photo/ANI)

Noida/New Delhi: Authorities in Noida have imposed penalties worth Rs 43 lakh in 171 violations of the GRAP provisions since October 1 as Delhi and its adjoining national capital region (NCR) battles the decline in air quality due to increase pollution during the onset of winter in the region.

As per data revealed during a review meeting Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lokesh M, a total of 171 violations under GRAP provisions have been recorded in Noida since October 1 for which penalties worth Rs 43 lakh were issued.

The meeting was convened to review the compliance of orders to curb air pollution issued in a previous meet.

During Wednesday review meeting, the Noida Authority chief stressed on “zero tolerance” for dust and garbage in the city, besides, activities of all work circles and the public health department were also reviewed in the presence of the additional CEOs of the authority.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a comprehensive plan that outlines specific actions to be taken at different levels of air pollution, ranging from moderate to severe.

These actions include measures like banning certain industrial activities, road rationing and traffic diversions for heavy vehicles and controlling construction dust.

“As part of the action being taken under the GRAP provisions from October 1, the CEO was informed that the entire Noida area is being regularly visited by the teams formed by the authority, in which, to date, a total of 171 cases of violation of GRAP provisions have been found and penalties of approximately Rs 43 lakh have been imposed,” according to an official statement.

“The CEO directed the finance controller to submit a report about the penalties imposed and its recovery made to date by ensuring coordination with different departments.

“He also directed that all pending recoveries of penalties across all work circles be made within a week,” the statement added.

In the meeting, CEO Lokesh M expressed anger over a senior manager of ‘work circle 3’ going on leave without prior notice and issued orders to make an adverse entry about him in records and withhold his salary till further instructions, according to the statement.

Apart from this, he directed for suspension order of a manager in the ‘work circle 1’ for non-compliance with instructions for cleanliness and maintenance in industrial sectors despite being told for it, it added.

The Noida Authority CEO also directed officials concerned to check encroachments and unauthorised constructions in their areas of work.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)