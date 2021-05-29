New Delhi: While Coronavirus cases have declined in the national capital, the city may have to tackle yet another challenge of containing Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) being reported among children post their recovery from COVID-19. A total of 177 cases of MIS-C have come to light from Delhi-NCR. Among the total cases, 109 have been reported from Delhi alone, 68 from Gurugram and Faridabad combined. Also Read - Experts Say This is When 2nd Wave of Covid-19 Will End And 3rd Wave Will Hit India

The cases are most prevalent among children who have recovered from Coronavirus. According to the Indian Academy of Pediatric Intensive Care, the sudden spurt in MIS-C cases has been observed typically in post-COVID patients mostly between 4 to 18 years. However, there are rare cases of MIS-C affecting babies six months old.

Symptoms of MIS-C are fever for three to five days, severe abdominal pain, sudden drop in blood pressure and loose motions.

Dr Dhiren Gupta, Covid Specialist and Paediatric Pulmonologist and Intensivist and a Senior Consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said MIS-C can affect all organs including the lungs, kidney, and brain. He added that MIS-C cases were reported first from Punjab, Maharashtra and then came to Delhi.

“As doctors, as parents, we need to understand that fever at this time in any child should be watched cautiously. Especially fever that is persisting beyond three days accompanied by body aches with or without rashes,” Dr Gupta said.

MIS-C requires early treatment before it becomes hypotensive and blood pressure drops, the doctor stated. Within seven to 10 days patients are discharged and this applies to 90 per cent of the patients. In 10 per cent patients where kidney and liver get affected, they take time, he said.

Dr Gupta also warned that MIS-C can also prove to be deadly if not taken care of because any disease that affects the heart, lungs, and brain can be deadly.

The expert suggested that the whole healthcare system should be revamped so that there are more hands to treat patients.