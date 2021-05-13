Guwahati: Eighteen elephants died in lightning strikes at a forest in Nagaon district of Assam, a senior Forest Department official said on Thursday. Also Read - Assam Govt Issues Fresh COVID-19 Guidelines With Effect from May 13; Check What's Allowed, What's Not

The incident happened on Wednesday night at a hill in the Kundoli proposed reserve forest in the Kathiatoli range, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Amit Sahay told PTI.

"The area is very remote and our team could reach there on Thursday afternoon. It was found that carcasses were lying in two groups. Fourteen were lying atop the hiil and four were found at the bottom of the hill," he said.

In the meantime, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took stock of the deaths and asked Forest Minister Parimal Suklaba to rush to the site.

CM @himantabiswa today took stock of mysterious deaths of elephants at Bamuni Hills in Nagaon and asked Forest Minister @ParimalSuklaba1 to proceed to the site of the incident. — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) May 13, 2021

The preliminary investigation found that the jumbos were killed due to electrocution caused by lightning last night, but the exact reason will be known only after post- mortem, which will be done on Friday, Sahay said.