18 Fishermen From Tamil Nadu Reach Chennai After Sri Lanka Releases Them

Representative Image (Pixabay)

Chennai: In a piece of good news for the nation and the whole fishermen community, Sri Lanka has released 18 Tamil Nadu fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on February 8. Notably, the eighteen fishermen who were arrested near Palk Bay have now reached Chennai. Also, the fishermen were accorded a warm welcome by the fishermen associations at the Chennai airport. However, there is also a point of concern that the two mechanised boats impounded by the Sri Lankan navy are still in their custody, as per a report by news agency IANS.

It may be noted that each of these boats is worth crores of rupees and fishermen associations have charged that more than 150 boats are in the custody of Sri Lankans. The arrest of fishermen from Tamil Nadu has become a major issue in various fishing hamlets of the state and fishermen associations held a token protest on February 5 in Rameswaram over the issue.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also taken up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has requested that he review the Joint Action Group for taking up the matter with the Sri Lankan authorities.

