18 Hindu Refugees From Pakistan Conferred Indian Citizenship In Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Indian Citizenship Under CAA: Just a few days after the details and rules about the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 were notified by the center, 18 Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, were on Saturday conferred Indian citizenship at a camp attended by Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

An official release says that the Gazette notifications of 2016 and 2018 empower the district collectors of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Kutch in Gujarat to grant Indian citizenship to people of minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

The official release said that with Saturday’s event, a total of 1167 Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing in Ahmedabad have so far been granted Indian citizenship.

The camp was organised at the district collector’s office where Harish Sanghavi conferred Indian citizenship to the refugees and urged them to work together to realise the dream of a new India.

“It is expected that all of you will be determined to participate in the development journey of the country,” he said, adding the Central and state governments were committed to bringing all those who have obtained Indian citizenship to the mainstream of society.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have made special efforts for the suffering minorities of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh to get Indian citizenship easily and quickly,” he said.

The Central government implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, March 11.

In this regard, the Centre notified the rules for implementing the Act.

The Indian Government notified the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules on Monday, March 11. The CAA rules aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

