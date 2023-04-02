Home

News

India

18 NIT Students In Assam Charged For Assaulting Juniors On Campus

18 NIT Students In Assam Charged For Assaulting Juniors On Campus

The matter came to light when a junior student, Siddhant Paitya, was rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in critical condition.

18 NIT students in Assam booked for beating juniors inside campus (Pic credit: FB Page/ NIT Silchar)

NIT Silchar: Eighteen students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar have been charged for allegedly beating up two juniors violently inside the campus, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on March 31 and involved students in the fourth semester. The matter came to light when a junior student, Siddhant Paitya, was rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in critical condition. Paitya registered a police case against 18 senior students on Saturday where he alleged that he was bullied by them over his mother tongue and home town.

Paitya, in his complaint to the police, said that on Tuesday night, the seniors damaged the car which he had parked at gate number 6 of the hostel just to bully him, the student said in the police complaint.

You may like to read

“I have been facing racist comments since the day I joined here. They damaged my car on that day and when I asked them about it, they started hitting me. For almost an hour they continued the violence,” NDTV quoted Paitya as saying.

“They used racist slang, slapped and kicked me, and broke three glass bottles on my head and my back. My friend tried to save me. He, too, was beaten. At one point, I thought I’d die,” Mr Paitya added.

The first information report (FIR) has the names of these students as the main accused – Sparsh Munakhia, Yogesh Kakodiys, Biswajit Deb Nath, Yash Tripartite, Abhijeet Kalita, Dhritiman Das, Sourav Deka, Shohan Paul, Pratyush Rai, Prafful Chatham, Anas Ahmed, Prateek vij, Dixit Agarwal, Mehul Dewangam, Raj Parishad, Satyabrata Both, Suprateek Gogoi and Biki Das.

The student has claimed that more seniors are involved in this matter than what has been mentioned in the FIR. The cops have registered a case and they are talking with NIT officials.

“We have received the complaint and we are registering a case. This is an internal issue of NIT and we have to discuss with the authorities of the institute to proceed further,” Cachar police chief Numal Mahatta said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.