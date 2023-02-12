Home

18-Year-Old IIT Bombay Student Jumps to Death From Hostel Building, No Suicide Note Recovered Yet

An 18-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, located in Powai area, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building located on the campus.

Mumbai: An 18-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, located in the Powai area, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building located on the campus on Sunday, police said. The deceased student hailed from Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The first-year student has taken admission to B. Tech in Chemical Engineering.

The incident came to light after security guards on the campus spotted the youth lying in a pool of blood, a police official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. He said the deceased did not leave any suicide note and prima facie he jumped from the “refuge areas” of the hostel building. “Based on the primary information, we have registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is underway,” senior police inspector Budhan Sawant was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) is a public research university and technical institute in Powai, Mumbai. It is considered as one of the best engineering universities in India and was the top-ranked Indian university in the QS World University Rankings 2022.

(With Inputs From PTI)

