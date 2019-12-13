New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other parliamentarians on Friday paid tribute to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament Attack. Friday marks the 16th anniversary of the attack.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other parliamentarians pays tribute to those who lost their lives in 2001 Parliament attack. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/ZI80gNGIov — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind, too, paid tribute to the martyrs, tweeting: “A grateful nation salutes the exemplary valour and courage of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while defending the Parliament from terrorists on this day in 2001. We remain firm in our resolve to defeat and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Nine Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel were martyred and a gardener killed in the attack. All five terrorists, belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), were gunned down by the security personnel.

The five terrorists barged into the Parliament complex in an Ambassador car with Home Ministry and Parliament labels. Since both Houses had been adjourned just 40 minutes ago, many MPs and union ministers, including then-Home Minister LK Advani were present in the building. When spotted, they rammed their car into that of then-Vice President Krishan Kant and began firing.

In the exchange that followed, all five were gunned down and eight security personnel were martyred.

Four people were arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell. While Afzal Guru was convicted by the judiciary and eventually executed in February 2013. His cousin Shaukat, too, was convicted and sentenced to death, but later his sentence was commuted to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. Shaukat’s wife Afsan, meanwhile, was acquitted.

Former Delhi University assistant professor, SAR Geelani, who died in October, was earlier convicted and sentenced to death, but was later acquitted of all charges.

Ghazi Baba, the mastermind of the attack, meanwhile, was gunned down in an encounter with the Border Security Force (BSF) in 2003.