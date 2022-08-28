Vande Bharat Train: In a display of superior technology and the ability to run smoothly even at a high speed of 180 kph, the Make in India Vande Bharat train has added more glory to its other existing features. The locomotive-less train achieved a speed of 180 kilometres per hour in the latest trial held on Friday where Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav shared an interesting video that shows the Vande Bharat Express train number two running at a speed of 180 kilometres per hour. Notably, the one-minute-long video has two elements, a glass filled to the brim with water and a cellular device that shows the speed at which the train is moving.Also Read - Vande Bharat Train Hits Record 180 KMPH Speed Limit In Trial Run | Watch

Ashwini Vaishnav shared the video with the caption: “Superior ride quality. Look at the glass. Stable at 180 kmph speed.” Also Read - Not 'Made in China', This Diwali You Might See 'Made in India' iPhone 14: DETAILS

Watch the video here

Superior ride quality.

Look at the glass. Stable at 180 kmph speed.#VandeBharat-2 pic.twitter.com/uYdHhCrDpy — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 26, 2022

Also Read - US Naval Ship Docks In India For Repairs For The First Time Ever

The video shows a phone and the speedometer app on the screen. The phone and a glass of water are kept on a table against the train’s window. In the one-minute-long clip, the readings on the speedometer ranged between 180 and 183 kmph and at that speed, the glass does not topple nor spills a drop.