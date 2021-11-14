Rajasthan: A Divisional forest officer(DFO), Jodhpur on Sunday said that according to the information received, a total of 56 birds have died on Nov 6 in the village of Kaparda situated in the Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, as reported by news agency ANI.Also Read - Bengal Going Green: Kolkata to Have Over 1000 CNG Buses Soon; Public Transport to Run on Clean Fuel by 2030

Ramesh Kumar Malpani, DFO, Jodhpur said that samples have been collected. He further said that Avian influenza was detected through the samples and necessary actions are been taken according to the protocol.

Till now, a total of 189 birds have died, added DFO officer. Bird flu or Avian influenza is a highly infectious and severe respiratory disease in birds caused by the H5N1 influenza virus, which can occasionally infect humans as well.

Earlier this month, around 80 migratory birds were found dead in Karpada village. According to the reports, the carcasses of the migratory birds were first found by local wildlife activist Bhajan Lal Nain, who then informed the wildlife department and other wildlife activists, following which the forest department sent a team to the spot.