19 Children Awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar By President Droupadi Murmu

The President said that this award ceremony is an opportunity to encourage the amazing potential and talent of young achievers.

President Droupadi Murmu said that children and youth are the leaders of the future of our country. (Image: X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar: President Droupadi Murmu presented Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the 19 children at a function held in New Delhi on Monday. One child each in the categories of Bravery, Science & Technology, and Innovation; four children in the category of Social Service; five children in the category of Sports and seven children in the category of Art and Culture received the award.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that this award ceremony is an opportunity to encourage the amazing potential and talent of young achievers. It is also an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of children. She appreciated all the children for their excellent work.

The President said that our children have versatile talents. They have immense potential to create their own identity through dedication and hard work. It is our duty to show them the right direction so that they can utilize their talent and energy properly.

The President said that today India has an invaluable resource in the form of a large number of youth. This resource can play an important role in the progress of not only India but also the whole world. We have to make our youth capable of using technology. They have to be encouraged for innovation and entrepreneurship. Only then will they be able to make their rightful place in this rapidly changing world.

The President said that nowadays children are tech-savvy. They are using technology for their education. But technology is often misused also. Many crimes like deep fake, financial fraud, and exploitation of children are being committed through technology. She stated that social media is a powerful medium to express one’s views and spread awareness among people on any issue, but it is also being misused to spread rumors. She advised children to be alert and stay away from wrongdoings, as one wrong step can put their future in danger.

The President noted that physical activities are decreasing in younger generations. She said that due to less physical activity many diseases which used to be very rare in children and youth are increasing today. She appealed to youth to learn at least one sport and participate in it. She said that they may not take up sports as a career, but sports keep them physically and mentally healthy. This develops team spirit in them.

The President said that children and youth are the leaders of the future of our country. We must make them aware of Indian culture and life values ​​along with providing them with modern education. Referring to the consecration of the idol of Prabhu Shri Ram in Ayodhya, she said that on this occasion, we should resolve to adopt the ideals of Lord Ram and the life values ​​​​described in Ramayana in our lives.

