New Delhi: 19 people were killed and over 300 injured in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck several parts of the country, including the capital Islamabad. Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand too.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicentre of the earthquake was in new Mirpur in PoK.

The earthquake, which hit Jammu and Kashmir at 4:31 PM, was felt in Delhi-NCR at around 4:35 PM. In India, there are no reports of casualties, injuries or damage to property so far.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on:24-09-2019, 16:31:58 IST, Lat:32.9 N & Long: 73.7 E, Depth: 40 Km, Region: Pakistan – India (J & K ) Border region pic.twitter.com/tH6RDjGuxD — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 24, 2019

According to JK Shukla, the head of operations at the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre was near the India-Pakistan border.

In Pakistan, besides Islamabad, tremors were also felt in cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar etc. Tremors, which were felt, for around 8 to 10 seconds, sent people racing out of buildings and offices. However, there was extensive damage in PoK’s Mirpur, where several houses and a part of a mosque collapsed. Roads were heavily damaged and cars overturned.

An emergency was declared in hospitals across PoK.