Top Recommended Stories
19 Delhi Bound Trains Delayed Today Due to Supergiant Fog Sweeping North India
Darbhanga-New Delhi Special, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express are among some of the trains that are running late today.
Indian Railways Latest Update: 19 Delhi-bound trains were running late on Wednesday (January 4), informed the Northern Railway, due to dense supergiant fog in the national capital region (Delhi-NCR). Darbhanga-New Delhi Special, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express are among some of the trains that are running late today.
Also Read:
For the unversed, the IMD has predicted dense to very dense fog over the plains in northwest India during the next five days. According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is dense, 201 and 500 moderate, and 501 and 1,000 shallow.
Trains Running Late Today
02569- Darbhanga-New Delhi Special
12801- Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express
12397- Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express
02563- Banaras- New Delhi Special
02569- Dabhanga-New Delhi Special
12801- Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express
12397- Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express
15127- Banaras- New Delhi Special
11057- Mumbai- Amritsar Dadar Express
15658- Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra
14205- Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Jn Express
12391-Rajgar-New Dehi Shramjivi Express
14013- Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Express
04651- Jaynagar-Amritsar Special
22433- Ghazipur-Anand Vihar J
20805- Vishakhapattnam-New Delhi
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.