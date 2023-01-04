19 Delhi Bound Trains Delayed Today Due to Supergiant Fog Sweeping North India

Darbhanga-New Delhi Special, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express are among some of the trains that are running late today.

Gurugram: A train runs on its track amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter day, in Gurugram, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_02_2023_000116B)

Indian Railways Latest Update: 19 Delhi-bound trains were running late on Wednesday (January 4), informed the Northern Railway, due to dense supergiant fog in the national capital region (Delhi-NCR). Darbhanga-New Delhi Special, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express are among some of the trains that are running late today.

For the unversed, the IMD has predicted dense to very dense fog over the plains in northwest India during the next five days. According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is dense, 201 and 500 moderate, and 501 and 1,000 shallow.

Trains Running Late Today

02569- Darbhanga-New Delhi Special

12801- Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express

12397- Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express

02563- Banaras- New Delhi Special

15127- Banaras- New Delhi Special

11057- Mumbai- Amritsar Dadar Express

15658- Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra

14205- Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Jn Express

12391-Rajgar-New Dehi Shramjivi Express

14013- Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Express

04651- Jaynagar-Amritsar Special

22433- Ghazipur-Anand Vihar J

20805- Vishakhapattnam-New Delhi