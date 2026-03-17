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19-Year old Dental student arrested by UP ATS for alleged links with ISIS online module, radicalisation network under scanner

19-Year old Dental student arrested by UP ATS for alleged links with ISIS online module, radicalisation network under scanner

UP ATS arrests a 19-year-old dental student for alleged ISIS links, exposing an online radicalisation network using encrypted apps, raising serious concerns over youth involvement in extremist activities.

UP ATS ISIS arrest

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh ATS today claimed to have arrested a 19-year-old BDS student for his alleged links with online module of proscribed terror group ISIS. The arrest has brought to light how social media and digital platforms have become terror groups’ favourite recruiting grounds.

Who is the accused?

Sources said that the accused was identified as Haarish Ali and hails from Saharanpur district where he studies Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in his second year. Ali was taken into custody by ATS officials from Moradabad. The news agency claimed that the arrest of the accused was done after it received intelligence about his suspicious online activities.

Officials further said that Ali has been booked for his alleged terror links and is said to be a part of ISIS online module operating in different parts of the country.

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Accused accused of spreading ISIS propaganda online

ATS Officials probing into the matter have accused Ali of actively promoting terrorism and trying to recruit youngsters into terror modules. Officials further said that Ali propagated ISIS ideology through various online platforms such as Instagram, discord, and Session.

“They operated various online ‘groups’…he shared ISIS propaganda material like videos, literature and speeches through many anonymously created accounts on various platforms by using VPN (virtual private network)…enabled him to hide his location/IP address,” reported PTI.

They added that he ran a group titled ‘Al Ittihad Media Foundation’.

Accused had links with ISIS modules abroad too

ATS officials also claimed that Haarish Ali maintained contact with ISIS modules abroad and had contact with ISIS sympathisers operating in India and Pakistan. The report further said that the modules wanted to recruit people and propagate their ideology of creating a caliphate governed by Sharia Law in the country.

Case registered under UA(P) Act and BNS

An official statement said that the accused was arrested from Moradabad and booked under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“A case has been registered at ATS PS Lucknow under relevant sections of UAPA/BNS,” read the official statement.

Sources said that digital devices possessed by the accused are being analysed which will lead to the unearthing of several others operating in the module.

Investigation to nab more accused linked with ISIS module

ATS officials said that some accused have gone into hiding and further investigations are on to nab them. The investigation also revealed that accused youngsters are being roped in by terror modules operating from across the border through social media platforms and encrypted apps.

Cases of youngsters getting radicalised through social media platforms have been rising over the past few years with several security agencies red-flagging the issue time and again.

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