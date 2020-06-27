New Delhi: Amid the ongoing outrage on the custodial deaths of a man and his son, P Jayaraj and J Bennix, in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district, another incident of police brutality has come to light from Karnataka’s Bijapur district. Also Read - 'No Lockdown in Bengaluru as We've Already Sealed Some Areas,' Assures Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

According to a report by News18, a 19-year-old man who had come to give an SSLC exam died allegedly after being lathi-charged by the police. The report said that the cop beat up Sagar Chalavadi after suspecting his involvement in malpractice along with another person. Also Read - Karnataka News: Breather For Bengaluru as No Another Lockdown in IT Capital Amid Surge in Cases

As per initial reports, Sagar Chalavadi is being said to have died of a heart attack following lathi-charge by the police. Also Read - Defying Calls to Defer, Karnataka Set to Conduct SSLC Exams From Thursday

The deceased boy’s family have alleged that he had only gone to drop off his sister and was not involved in any malpractice. They have claimed that he died of police brutality.

The man is also suspected to have a pre-existing heart condition.

The body of the man has been sent for an autopsy.

In an earlier incident of police brutality that happened on June 19, 59-year-old P Jayaraj and his 31-year-old son Bennicks (Fenix) were picked up for questioning by the cops in Sathankulam police for violating lockdown rules and keeping their mobile shop open beyond the permitted time.

It is being alleged that they were brutally thrashed, sodomised and tortured by the police while in custody, leading to their deaths. Eyewitness have alleged that they were stripped naked, their knees were smashed and their chest hair was ripped out.

They were bleeding from their rectums so much that they had to change their lungis seven times in about 5 hours. On June 22, Fenix reportedly succumbed to his injuries at Kovilpatti General hospital while his father Jayaraj breathed last on June 23rd.