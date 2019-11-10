New Delhi: In a shocking incident that may raise questions over the academic pressure the IIT students have to deal with, a 19-year-old undergraduate student at the Indian Institute of Technology (Madras) allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on November 8. She was depressed, the police suspects, though there was no suicide note found from her room. In 2019 itself, there have been more than five cases of reported suicides in IITs all over India

— the suicide notes left behind in some cases speak of depression, the meaninglessness of life.

In this particular case, police said that this was the first time, Fatima, who was pursuing the integrated MA programme at the institute, was staying away from her family. She was feeling homesick and was not performing well academically, which may have driven her to take the extreme step.

In a brief statement, IIT Madras expressed deep grief and sadness over the girl’s death. “IIT Madras faculty, staff and students extend their deepest condolences to the family, friends and other near and dear ones of the deceased student.

In October, a 20-year-old BTech student of IIT-Hyderabad allegedly jumped off from the third floor of the hostel building. “Life rather seems depressing…I have no clue how my future is going to be. I have been feeling this for the past two months…,” he reportedly wrote in the mail to his friends.

In July, Mark Andrew Charles, again an IIT-Hyderabad student committed suicide. He was also working on a graphic novel but felt like a loser, he mentioned in his eight-page suicide note. “I am a loser…Two years away from home, at the best institute, with the best of people around me, I wasted it all,” he wrote.

On January 31, M. Anirudh, a third-year Mechanical and Aerospace engineering student, ended his life by jumping off the hostel building.

A woman PhD scholar of IIT Madras from Jharkhand allegedly commited suicide in her hostel room, police said on Tuesday.