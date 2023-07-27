Home

19-Year-Old Indian Navy Sailor From Bihar Found Dead Onboard Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant; Probe On

The 45,000-ton Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, was constructed at Cochin Shipyard for a cost of Rs 20,000 crore.

Kochi: A 19-year-old Indian Navy sailor was found hanging onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in the early hours of Thursday. The officer was from Muzaffarpur in Bihar. He joined the Indian Navy in 2021 and was deployed onboard INS Vikrant after the commissioning of the indigenous aircraft carrier. “Prime facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. A statutory Board of Inquiry is being ordered,” Indian Navy official said in a statement.

The sailor was found hanging in one of the warship’s compartments, said officials, adding that the navy has ordered an inquiry into the matter. The sailor was not an Agniveer and was from the regular cadre, said one of the officials cited above, asking not to be named.

The 45,000-ton Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, was constructed at Cochin Shipyard for a cost of Rs 20,000 crore. Only the US, the UK, Russia, France and China have the capability to build aircraft carriers this size.

Vikrant is 262 metres long, has a height of 61 metres (keel to mast) and its flight deck measures 12,500 square metres (equivalent to 10 Olympic-size swimming pools.) It has an endurance of 7,500 nautical miles, a maximum speed of 28 knots, 2,300 compartments and can carry a crew of 1,600.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

