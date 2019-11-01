New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old man was shot at allegedly by two bike-borne men in southwest Delhi’s Kishanganj area on Thursday.

The victim who has been identified as Prashant, a resident of Kishanganj has been admitted to the Fortis Hospital and is currently recovering. As per the police, the attempted murder was a revenge attack.

Investigations reveal that one of the two-bike borne men, Sanjay had a fight with Prashant’s brother on Diwali over a petty issue after which he keen on taking revenge. On Thursday evening, Prashant was going with his brother when Sanjay and his friend, who were on a bike, shot at him twice and fled the spot.

Prashant sustained bullet injuries in his legs and hip. A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered and efforts to nab the duo are on.

(With Agency inputs)