New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted no relief to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in connection with the 1984 anti-sikh riots case. Further, the top Court said that his bail application will be heard in July.

The case in which he was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment"s Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2 in 1984, and burning down of a gurdwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

Anti-Sikh riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, by her two Sikh bodyguards.

Kumar has also challenged in the apex court the Delhi High Court’s verdict of December 17 last year that awarded him life imprisonment for the “remainder of his natural life” in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The high court had convicted him for the offences of criminal conspiracy and abetment in commission of crimes of murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of communal harmony and defiling and destruction of a gurdwara.

Kumar resigned from the Congress after he was convicted by the high court.