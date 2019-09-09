New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Sirsa on Monday attacked Congress and sought the immediate resignation of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath while addressing a press conference on the 1984 attack on Gurudwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi.

Hitting out at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Sirsa said that two witnesses were ready to depose before a Special Investigation Team (SIT) whenever they are called. “We talked to SIT today, they said they will give us a specific date,” he added.

Urging the Congress for sacking Nath at the very instant, Sirsa said, “We demand that the Congress president immediately takes resignation of Kamal Nath and oust him from his post so that the Sikhs get justice. We also demand that the two witnesses be given security as they will testify against a CM in connection with a massacre.”

“I believe Kamal Nath will be the only sitting Chief Minister who will be arrested in connection with the 1984 massacre,” the Akali Dal leader further said.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had in August bashed SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal for his statement on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi accusing him of ordering the Sikh killings.

Operation Blue Star in 1984 that led to the anti-Sikh riots was the biggest internal security mission ever undertaken by the Indian Army against the rise of Khalistan movement. Under the mission, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had ordered a military operation to remove Sikh militants in Amritsar. At least 492 civilians had lost lives during the Operation.