Will Be Released From Patiala Jail Tomorrow, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Tweets
Sidhu, on May 20, 2022, had surrendered before the Patiala chief judicial magistrate (CJM) to serve the one-year prison term handed out to him by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage case.
Patiala: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Central Jail on April 1. Sidhu, on May 20, 2022, had surrendered before the Patiala chief judicial magistrate (CJM) to serve the one-year prison term handed out to him by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage case.
Taking to his twitter handle, Sidhu said, “This is to inform everyone that Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow.”
This is to inform everyone that Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow.
(As informed by the concerned authorities).
— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 31, 2023
