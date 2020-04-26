New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India has recorded near 2,000 fresh cases — 1,990 to be specific — in its biggest single-day spike so far. The total tally has crossed 26,000, reaching 26,496. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 824. Also Read - Coronavirus: Hindu Rao, North Delhi's Largest Hospital, Shut After Nurse Tests Positive For COVID-19

Here are the major takeaways

1. The death toll increased by 45.

2. This is the biggest single-day spike so far.

3. The spike comes at a time when the health ministry is saying that the situation is under control, the curve is being flattened and the lockdown guidelines have also been relaxed.

4. Obviously, there can’t be any link between the shops opening and the spike in the number of cases as these are cases of earlier infections. But if these many people got infected during the intense lockdown, then what will happen if the lockdown is relaxed?

5. Of the 45 deaths reported since Saturday evening, 22 are from Maharashtra, six in Gujarat, seven from Madhya Pradesh, one from among others.

6. An intense lockdown has begun in several cities in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, from April 26. This will be continued until April 29.