New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has withdrawn the infamous 1995 guest house case against former Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav. The incident had soured relations between the two parties until they joined hands and enter into an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

However, the case would continue against the other accused.

According to reports, the case against Mulayam, himself a former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, was withdrawn in February, nearly a month after the alliance was announced. This was done reportedly at the request of SP chief and Mulayam’s son Akhilesh. Earlier this year, addressing her very first press conference with the father-son duo, in Lucknow, the BSP chief had said that she was ready to ‘forgive and forget’ the 1995 incident.

The ‘guest house incident’ refers to the events that took place on June 2, 1995, when Mayawati announced snapping of ties with the SP, thus reducing the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led government to a minority. Angry SP workers then cornered her at the Meerabai guest house in Lucknow, where she was staying even as her party workers fled from there.

The situation was brought under control after direct intervention from the Governor’s House as well as the central government. The late BJP MLA Brahm Dutt Dwivedi is widely credited with saving her life.

The SP-BSP alliance fared poorly in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections, winning just 15 of the state’s 80 Lok Sabha seats. While the BSP won 10 seats, the SP’s tally was just five,