New Delhi: The failure in soft-landing Charayaan 2 on the surface of the Moon is not the end of the story. ISRO will pull all its experience, knowledge and technical prowess to reattempt the landing, ISRO chief K Sivan said at the golden jubilee convocation of IIT Delhi.

“You all have heard about Chandrayaan 2 mission. On the technology part — yes, we could not achieve a soft-landing, but all the systems functioned until 300m from the Moon’s surface. Very valuable data is available to set things right. Let me assure that ISRO will pull all its experience, knowledge and technical prowess to set things right and demonstrate soft landing in near future,” Dr Sivan said in his address.

“Chandrayaan 2 is not the end of the story. Our plans on Aditya L1 solar mission, human spaceflight programme are on track. A large number of advance satellite launches are planned in the coming months. SSLV will make its maiden flight sometime in December or January. Testing of 200 ton semi-cryo engine is expected to begin shortly. Work is on to provide NAVIC signals on mobile phones, which will open the path to developing a large number of applications for societal needs,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

The spacecraft was launched on its mission to the Moon on 22 July. The craft reached the Moon’s orbit on 20 August and began orbital positioning manoeuvres for the landing of the Vikram lander. Vikram and the rover were scheduled to land on the near side of the Moon on September 6. But Vikram deviated from its intended and communication was lost.

US space agency Nasa has also failed to locate Vikram. The orbiter, however, has detected Argon-40 on lunar exosphere from an altitude of approximately 100 km. The high-resolution camera onboard the orbiter has also clicked images of the moon’s surface.