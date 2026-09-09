2.5 crore ration cards cancelled in 5 years: Know who may lose benefits

You can get a ration card as long as you meet the eligibility requirements. If you no longer qualify, you will have to surrender the card.

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A ration card may be cancelled or deactivated for several reasons. Representational image

The government has introduced stricter ration card rules, asking ineligible beneficiaries to give up their cards. The aim is to improve transparency in the distribution system and ensure that free rations are provided only to eligible people.

The stricter ration card rules are aimed at stopping ineligible beneficiaries from accessing government benefits. Authorities can take legal action and recover benefits from individuals or families found using ration cards without meeting the eligibility criteria. The government is also digitising ration cards and introducing biometric verification and e-KYC.

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More than 24.9 million ration cards were cancelled or surrendered between 2020 and 2025 amid efforts to digitise the system and tighten eligibility rules, according to a government report. Since 2013, around 60 million fake and ineligible ration cards have also been removed, government data shows.

When will the ration card have to be surrendered?

To get a ration card, applicants must meet the eligibility criteria set by the Food and Public Distribution Department. The department also has rules specifying when a person becomes ineligible. While eligible individuals can apply for a card, those who no longer qualify are required to surrender it. Here’s what you need to know.

Government Job – If any member of the family is in a government job or service, then they will have to surrender the BPL and free ration card.

– If any member of the family is in a government job or service, then they will have to surrender the BPL and free ration card. Income exceeding the prescribed limit – If your family’s total annual income exceeds the poverty line limit set by the government, you must surrender your card. This limit varies from state to state. In Delhi, the limit is 2.5 lakh rupees, while in Haryana, the annual income limit is 1.8 lakh rupees, and in Karnataka, it is 1.20 lakh rupees.

– If your family’s total annual income exceeds the poverty line limit set by the government, you must surrender your card. This limit varies from state to state. In Delhi, the limit is 2.5 lakh rupees, while in Haryana, the annual income limit is 1.8 lakh rupees, and in Karnataka, it is 1.20 lakh rupees. Pucca house and vehicle – If the family has its own pucca house or four-wheeler or AC, then they cannot avail free goods through ration card.

– If the family has its own pucca house or four-wheeler or AC, then they cannot avail free goods through ration card. Income Tax Payer – If any member of your family pays tax annually, then he is not entitled to free ration.

– If any member of your family pays tax annually, then he is not entitled to free ration. Commercial property – If you have a large business or commercial property that generates significant income, you will need to surrender your ration card.

When is the ration card deactivated?

A ration card may be cancelled or deactivated for several reasons. Certain conditions can make a cardholder ineligible for the benefits.

The government temporarily deactivates the ration cards of those beneficiaries who have not collected ration for 6 consecutive months.

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Ration card holders are required to complete Aadhaar e-KYC. However, if they fail to complete eKYC or verification despite repeated opportunities, their ration cards are deemed fake or duplicate and removed.

If any member of the family has died or has moved permanently to another place after marriage, it is necessary to remove or drop his/her name from the ration card.

Ration cards can be voluntarily surrendered by those who fall under the ineligible category. To do so, cardholders need to fill out Form 7.