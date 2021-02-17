Hyderabad: To mark the 68th birthday of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, a gold saree of 2.5 kg which is believed to be worth crores of rupees was offered at a temple. The state’s Minister for animal husbandry T. Srinivas Yadav offered special prayers and presented the gold saree of 2.5 kg to Goddess Yellamma at the Balkampet Temple on Wednesday. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 17 February 2021: Where to Buy Gold For Cheap? Check Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore And Other Cities

The special gold saree was made in Bengaluru under the supervision of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders K. Venkatesh Gound and Sivaramakrishna Reddy. To make the offering at the temple, the state ministers invited CM Rao's daughter K. Kavitha, however, she was not able to attend the programme and Srinivas Yadav presented the offering.

Yadav, who is a minister from Hyderabad, offered prayers at two temples, a dargah, a church and a gurdwara to pray for the TRS chief's long life and health.

Special prayers were offered at Ujjaini Mahakali Temple, Ganesh Temple, Wesley Church in Secunderabad, Dargah Yusufain in Nampally and at Gurudwara Saheb in Ameerpet.

Srinivas Yadav, along with other TRS leaders, also participated in KCR’s birthday celebrations at Jalavihar on Necklace Road, where a documentary on the life and times of KCR was aired.

Meanwhile, a massive tree plantation drive was undertaken in the state following an appeal by TRS MP J Santosh Kumar, a close relative of Rao, to plant one crore saplings on the day. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held in which several ministers participated.

Earlier in the day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of political leaders and film stars also greeted the chief minister.

In his tweet, Modi said, “Greetings to Telangana CM KCR Garu on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

The Vice President, PM, Union Minister Amit Shah, DMK Chief M K Stalin and other leaders telephoned Rao to wish him, an official release said.

Wishing Rao on his birthday, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan prayed for his happiness and good health in the future.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Sadananda Gowda also greeted Rao on the occasion.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu also greeted Rao, popularly known as KCR.

Actor-turned-politician and former Union Minister Chiranjeevi, his younger brother and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan and top star Mahesh Babu were among the Telugu film personalities who wished the CM.

TRS leaders organised a blood donation camp at Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of TRS here, and other places in the state.