Gurugram (Haryana): Two Amazon employees who worked at the company's warehouse have been arrested in possession of 38 stolen iPhones. The mobile phones were stolen from the company's warehouse in Haryana's Bilaspur.

The accused committed the theft when security checking was suspended to avoid contact due to Covid-19, said Preet Pal Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime).

"Two persons who worked at an Amazon warehouse in Bilaspur arrested in possession of 38 iPhones that they had stolen from the warehouse. They stole phones when security checking was suspended to avoid contact in view of Covid-19," Singh said.

(With ANI inputs)