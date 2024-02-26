2 Arrested For INLD Leader Nafe Singh’s Murder, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Name Pops Up

Unconfirmed reports from the scene have said that Rathee was shot similarly as was used to kill renowned Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022.

Nafe Singh Murder Case: Two accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of INLD leader Nafe Singh.

Nafe Singh Rathee, the Haryana chief of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) was shot dead in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh on Sunday. One party worker was reportedly killed in the shootout.

Reacting to the fatal attack on Nafe Singh Rathee, Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain on Sunday said, “We received information regarding an incident of firing. The CIA and STF teams are working. The accused will be arrested soon.”

As per the CCTV footage of the incident, four shooters had come in a car. Rathi was also in his car when the shooters fired 40 to 50 rounds at Rathee’s car, said INLD spokesperson Amandeep said that the former MLA was receiving death threats and he was attacked in the past as well.

Demands were raised for security cover for Rathee but the Haryana government did not take any action on it.

He was accompanied by his nephew Rajesh at the time of the incident. It is being alleged that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was behind Rathee’s killing.

