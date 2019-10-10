New Delhi: About 12.932 kg gold of worth Rs 4.99 crore was recovered from Odisha in what could be one of the biggest cases of gold smuggling in recent past. The gold was being smuggled from West Bengal to Mumbai. Two Mumbai-based men have been arrested in this regard, the directorate of revenue intelligence said.

Odisha: DRI Bhubaneswar has seized smuggled foreign gold biscuits weighing 12.932 kg valued at Rs 4.99 Cr from two persons travelling by Jnaneswari Super Deluxe Express at Jharsuguda railway station. pic.twitter.com/JNSME9wlPt — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2019

According to reports, the Bhubaneswar unit of the DRI acted on specific intelligence and intercepted these two passengers who were travelling by Jnaneswari Super Deluxe Express. The duo was arrested between Rourkela and Jharsuguda. Both of them were found to be carrying smuggled foreign gold biscuits.

As a further probe is on, it has been revealed from their past flying history that they were frequent flyers on various international routes. Presently, the gold they were smuggling was from Dubai.

They were carrying those gold bars in specially made holes in their trouser waistbands. Officials said this is a new tactic to smuggle gold.