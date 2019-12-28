New Delhi: Bodies of a man and a woman were recovered in the wee hours of Saturday after a massive fire broke out in a factory in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area on Friday. At least 15 fire tenders arrived at the location and fire fighting operations are underway.

According to reports, the level-3 fire was spotted around 5:35 PM after thick black smoke was seen escaping the factory in the heavily populated area. The blaze was confined to 30 to 35 godowns containing various chemicals. The cause of the fire has not to be ascertained as of now.

#UPDATE Mumbai Fire Brigade: Bodies of one male & one female, who had gone missing in the fire, recovered. One other person still missing. Search operation underway. https://t.co/gb17mHsgFK — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019

There were also reports that operations at the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) have stopped operations due to the fire. However, the rumours were later rebutted.