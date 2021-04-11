New Delhi: At least two 3-year-old children have died in a massive fire that broke out in Sector 63 of Uttar Pradesh’s Noida earlier today. Nearly 150 shanties were destroyed. Police and fire officials immediately rushed to the spot. Also Read - Huge Fire Breaks Out in Gurugram's Naharpur Kasan Village with 700 Shanties

The fire broke out around 1 pm in the JJ cluster near Behlolpur village under Phase 3 police station limits, according to officials. Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out at a Scrapyard in Visakhapatnam, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

“Around a dozen fire tenders were deployed at the sight to control the blaze. The fire has been controlled now but due to wind there is still smoke left,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said. Also Read - Four Dead, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out at COVID Hospital in Maharashtra's Nagpur

“Around 150 shanties got destroyed in the fire and the bodies of two children have been recovered. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained,” he said.

Police and fire safety officials were at the spot overseeing the operation, he added.