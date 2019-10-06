New Delhi: Two coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar Double-Decker AC Express derailed near Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. No injuries have been reported, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said

According to news agency PTI, the mishap took place when the coaches 5 and 8 derailed between Katghar and Moradabad stations at 10:15 am.

Two coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar(Delhi) double decker train derail near Moradabad. No injuries reported. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3KTXs8buyp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2019

“The medical train has reached the spot. Safety of passengers is the first priority. The passengers will be shifted to the front portion of the train and it will be moved to Moradabad,” Kumar said.