Alappuzha (Kerala): At least 2 people died, and two others went missing after a 'Palliyodam', large snake boat, capsized in the Achankovil river in Kerala's Chennithala on Saturday. The incident happened when the snake boat was preparing to participate in Aranmula Boat Race. Giving details, police said the deceased have been identified as 37-yr-old Vineesh and class 12th student Adithyan.

The police and fire force personnel said they have recovered the bodies of Adithyan (17) and Vineesh (39) and a search has begun for the missing person. A senior police official from the district told PTI that there were around 60 people in the boat.

Alappuzha, Kerala | 2 persons died & 2 went missing after a 'Palliyodam', large snake boat, capsized today in the Achankovil river in Chennithala, when preparing to participate in Aranmula Boat Race. Deceased identified as 37-yr-old Vineesh & class 12th student Adithyan: Police pic.twitter.com/r9fDxhaoqN — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2022

Police further added that the snakeboat sank and most of the oarsmen swam to safety and as per the preliminary investigation, three people went missing and the two bodies were recovered.

The official said normally around 50 oarsmen would be onboard. Since the boat was going for the competition and was taking a pradakshinam (traditional circling in front of the deity), a few more people got onboard.