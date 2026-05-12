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2 dead, 3 critical as fire breaks out in Kolkatas multi-storey building, CM Suvendu Adhikari orders high-level probe

2 dead, 3 critical as fire breaks out in Kolkata’s multi-storey building, CM Suvendu Adhikari orders high-level probe

The fire department's preliminary estimate is that the fire may have started due to a short circuit.

(Representational image)

New Delhi: Two people were killed and three others injured when a fire broke out in a multi-storey building on GJ Khan Road in East Kolkata’s Topsia area on Tuesday afternoon. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, and their condition remains critical. Meanwhile, four fire tenders reached the spot as soon as the information was received. Efforts are being made on a war footing to control the fire. CM Suvendu Adhikari has ordered an investigation.

Locals Called Fire Department

According to locals, the fire broke out on the second floor of a four-storied building numbered 50/1 on GJ Khan Road in Topsia. The fire spread immediately, and black smoke was billowing all around. As soon as the locals saw the fire, they immediately informed the fire department. Four fire engines reached the spot one by one.

The fire was so fierce that the five people present in the room were trapped. Everyone hid in the bathroom to save their lives. However, even there, black smoke caused suffocation. Firefighters immediately tried to save them, but it was not possible. Later, the five people were evacuated with burns and sent to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. Doctors examined them and declared two of them dead.

According to the fire department, two people died due to severe breathing difficulties. At the same time, the condition of the other three people is also critical. It is feared that the death toll may increase. However, the cause of the fire is still unclear.

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Situation Currently Under Control

The fire department’s preliminary estimate is that the fire may have started due to a short circuit. The entire incident is being thoroughly investigated. The fire spread panic among the local people. Police and senior administrative officials were present on the spot. It is being reported that the situation is currently under control. On the incident of fire, CM Shubhendu Adhikari said, a committee of four departments has been formed. The report will be submitted tomorrow at 11 am. According to initial information, this building is illegal.

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