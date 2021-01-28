Jaggampeta: Two men were killed while three were injured after their car crashed into an electric pole smashing the vehicle under its weight in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Thursday. “Around 7.30 a.m., the hatchback they were travelling in, hit a cement electric pole, which broke into two near the base and crashed straight onto the car,” a police official told IANS. Also Read - Andhra Woman Who Killed 2 Daughters Claims She is Incarnation of Shiva, Gave Birth to Corona

The car’s bonnet and roof were damaged while Satish, who was driving the car got stuck in his seat. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections: SEC Issues Notification For First Phase of Local Body Polls

“The person sitting to the left of the driver alighted to help Satish. He tried opening the driver’s door but that caused an electric shock and the car erupted in flames, leading to their death with the vehicle completely gutted,” he said. Also Read - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ishant Sharma Shines as Delhi Beat Andhra Pradesh to Register Second Straight Win of Season

V. Hanumantha Rao, 56, and M. Satish, 41, succumbed to electric shock and burn injuries when their car crashed near Jaggampeta mandal, the police said.

Those injured have also been identified V. Rama Devi, 58, M. Bhanu, 46, and M. Aditya Kumar,25.

All five, belonging to the same family, were rushing back to Visakhapatnam after visiting their relatives in Gokavaram village, where a theft had taken place.

Visakhapatnam is 153 km north east of Jaggampeta.