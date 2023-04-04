Home

News

India

2 Dead, 4 Injured As Home Theatre Wedding Gift Explodes In Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham

2 Dead, 4 Injured As Home Theatre Wedding Gift Explodes In Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham

Police said the impact of the explosion led to the collapse of walls and roof of the room where the home theatre system was kept.

The incident was reported on Monday and the exact reason for the explosion was not yet known.

Kawardha, Chhattisgarh: At least two people died and four others were injured after a home theatre music system they had received as wedding gift exploded in their house in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district. Police said the deceased included a newly married man and his elder brother. The incident was reported on Monday and the exact reason for the explosion was not yet known.

The incident happened in a Maoist-affected area on Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh border, around 200 km from Raipur.

You may like to read

Explosion Leads to Collapse of Walls

Police further added that the impact of the explosion led to the collapse of walls and roof of the room where the home theatre system was kept.

According to the preliminary information, Hemendra Merawi, 22, got married on April 1 and on Monday, he and the other family members were unwrapping the wedding gifts inside a room in his house.

Giving details, Kabirdham Additional Superintendent of Police Manisha Thakur said as Merawi switched on the home theatre system after connecting its wire to an electric board, there was a huge explosion and he died on the spot.

His brother Rajkumar, 30, and four others, including a one-and-a-half year boy, suffered burn injuries and they were taken to the district hospital in Kawradha.

What Family Members Said

Talking about the incident, the family members said they smelt gunpowder, indicating a sinister plot. However, the police during the probe found some explosives inside the speaker boxes but aren’t willing to make any comments until they get the forensics report.

Merawi’s brother succumbed during treatment and others are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Kabirdham Police said soon after being alerted, a police team along with forensic experts went to the spot and exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Durgesh Rawte, station house officer of Rengakhar police station said during the inspection of the room, no other inflammable item was found which could have triggered the explosion.

The music system was the only piece of equipment that exploded in the room, he said, adding the cause of the explosion will be known after the investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.