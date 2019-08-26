Chennai: Two people died and four were injured after an explosion took place in the Gangai Amman temple on Sunday evening in Manamathi village in Tiruporur, Kanchipuram. The explosion occurred when during the desilting of the temple pond, an unidentified object was found which suddenly blew up.

Information from Kanchipuram SP office revealed that the bomb squad was trying to ascertain the kind of explosive device had gone off though initial reports had suggested that it was the kind used by the Army.

“A tank near the temple in Manampathi was being desilted. From there, the workers recovered an unidentified object. When they tried to open it, it exploded, killing two and injuring four others,” a police official was quoted as having said to IANS.

He discounted any connection between the current terror alert in the state, following inputs on terrorists entering it, and this blast that happened near a local temple. “We were initially shocked when we heard about the blast. But on coming here, it was clear this is a different kind of blast,” the police official added.

Forensic teams were working on the case. The injured were admitted to a government hospital.